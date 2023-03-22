A man who allegedly stole a vehicle and the person he allegedly gave it to are now facing charges related to theft.

The vehicle, a 2010 Hyundai Tucson, was stolen from the parking lot of Guam Premier Outlets on Feb. 20, according to a magistrate complaint filed against Betwin Daniel Simion and Jaybo Ehsa.

The complaint states a woman was seated at a chair inside GPO and had left her company’s car key on the chair next to her.

“When she was about to leave, she looked for the car key and was unable to locate it. She then checked for the vehicle at the last place she had parked it and noticed that it was gone,” the complaint stated.

Officers with the Guam Police Department reviewed surveillance footage and later positively identified Simion as the male individual seen in the footage taking the car key and driving off with the vehicle.

Five days later, police were called to the rooftop of Kmart regarding a complaint of a vehicle being driven at a "high rate of speed.”

The vehicle was identified as the one stolen from GPO. However, it was driven by Ehsa, who was identified by other individuals not charged in the case.

According to the complaint, Simion initially denied stealing the vehicle, but later recanted after he was told about the surveillance footage.

“He added that he had given the car to a guy named Jay. The report indicates that he confirmed that Ehsa was the same person he gave the car to on Feb. 20," the complaint alleged.

Simion was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony.

Ehsa was charged with theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.