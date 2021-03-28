A man was transported to the Naval Hospital Guam after his car ran off the road at the Talofofo Bay Overlook this morning.

According to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, Guam Fire Department spokeswoman, the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle that ran off the roadway.

The 911 center received the call at 7:16 a.m. and the first GFD units were on scene at 7:23 a.m. she said.

He was still breathing and had a pulse but was unconscious while en route to the hospital, Chargualaf stated.

GFD's Engine 11, Engine 6, Medic 6, Rescue units 1, 2 and 3, and ALS 1 responded to the scene.

There's been no word yet on whether Guam Police Department is on the scene.