A car salesman accused of sexually assaulting a female customer buying a car will not have to spend any time in prison after he pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Francisco Leon Guerrero Francisco pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault as a misdemeanor before Judge Arthur Barcinas.

He was sentenced to two years' probation.

The initial charges of two counts of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed, as part of the plea deal.

The victim told police she met the suspect on Aug. 31, 2018, at the car dealership.

While they drove around the parking lot looking at vehicles, Francisco allegedly made sexual remarks and unwanted sexual advances toward the woman.

While still at the dealership, Francisco got into the victim's car and asked that she take him to his vehicle to get some documents. The woman said Francisco then mounted her, and tried to kiss her and force her to perform fellatio, court documents state.

The woman said Francisco stopped after she repeatedly asked him to. He denied touching the woman in a sexually aggressive manner, documents state.