CAR Score at 1.0, highest in months

The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is now 1.0. That's the highest it's been in months.

The increase is apparently due to several clusters, including one at Tsubaki Tower, A-Class Lounge and a private event.

According to the Joint Information Center, there were four new cases of COVID-19 identified out of 492 tests performed on Friday. To date, there have been a total of 7,915 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 136 deaths, 67 cases in active isolation, and 7,712 not in active isolation.

Even as officials encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, testing for employees and patrons of two local establishments continue in an effort to contain the spread of the virus that causes the respiratory infection.

Two testing clinics have been scheduled for the upcoming week:

• For Tsubaki Tower employees – 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Tsubaki Tower.

• For staff and patrons of the A-Class Lounge on or after April 7 and staff and guests of the Tsubaki Tower from April 14 to 18 – 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan.

COVID-19 symptoms include but are not limited to: cough , shortness of breath, fever, chills , muscle pain , sore throat , and new loss of taste or smell . This list is not exhaustive of all possible symptoms, the Joint Information Center stated. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals get tested between five to seven days after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case. DPHSS encourages staff, guests and patrons to follow these recommended guidelines. Anyone who develops any of the symptoms described above is asked to see their doctors or call 311 option 1 for more information.

COVID-19 vaccination

Officials also updated the COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Clinics will be held:

• April 25: 2 to 4 p.m. at the Yigo gym.

• April 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy High School gym

• April 27 to May 1: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Food distribution

The Emergency Food Assistance Program will distribute food packages this coming week:

• April 26 at the Yigo gym: drive-thru distribution for Yigo constituents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last. Call the Yigo Mayor’s Office at 653-5248/9119/9446 for information.

• April 27 at Guam Football Association Parking Lot in Harmon: drive-thru distribution for Dededo constituents from 8 to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Call the Dededo Mayor’s Office at 632-5203/5019 for more info.

• April 30 at the Yigo gym: drive-thru distribution for Yigo constituents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.