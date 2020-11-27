CAR Score continues to drop, but yet to fall to 5.0 or lower

As of Thursday, Guam's COVID Area Risk Score was 6.8, according to the Joint Information Center. That's a fraction of the score of 40-plus just several weeks ago when clusters were discovered.

While the CAR Score has decreased significantly over the last couple of weeks, Dr. Felix Cabrera, who is on the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group and surgeon cell, said he isn’t surprised.

In fact, he said, he anticipates the CAR Score, if current trends continue, to decrease to Guam's ideal 5.0 or lower in the next couple of weeks. The governor has said if the CAR Score falls to 5.0 or below, she would lift social gathering restrictions for the remainder of the holiday season.

Cabrera said the governor will likely want to see the score stay at 5.0 or less for about two weeks before lifting restrictions.

He's cautiously optimistic that the score will continue to decrease barring surprises the island has seen, such as the clusters recently found at two construction companies.

“We may get thrown a curve ball,” he said, noting that before the clusters were identified, Guam’s rate of new positive cases was decreasing.

“And it looks like (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) did a good job of helping to identify and contain that cluster as much as possible,” he said. It helped that the clusters were primarily in the confined spaces of workers' barracks and that the companies were working closely with Public Health.

“There were a couple local employees ... who live in the community – they also caught COVID-19. But for the most part ... those clusters were identified quickly and contained,” he said. “Now we look like we’re trending ... downwards again.”

Cabrera encouraged the community to continue staying away from crowded areas, practicing social distancing when out in public or stores, wearing masks and sanitizing hands frequently.

“Those measures work. We’re seen them work for us,” he said. “And as the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Adams said … we just need to have the will to practice these safety measures and we’ll see the numbers go down even further.”

Cabrera explained that the CAR Score is a surrogate to show the prevalence of the virus on Guam. It was originally used as a way to determine the risk score for areas from which travelers originated before landing on Guam.

The CAR Score is based on three values:

• Daily new cases per 100,000;

• Test positive rate, though the square root is used for the calculation; and

• Retransmission value or the rate of spread.

“We just multiply the three values and we get the CAR Score,” Cabrera said.

The doctor said there’s been a parallel between the CAR Score and the number of hospitalizations, which has been decreasing as well.

As of Thursday, there were 46 Guamanians with COVID-19 who were hospitalized. That’s a far cry from the peak of 100-plus patients just weeks ago, Cabrera said.