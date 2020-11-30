CAR Score falls below 5.0 but no lifting of restrictions yet

With news of 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Joint Information Center on Monday night came a report Guam's decreased COVID-19 Area Risk Score.

The island's CAR Score is 4.2, which falls below what government officials said was an ideal score of 5.0. The governor has said she would lift restrictions if Guam’s CAR Score fell to 5.0 or lower.

This doesn’t mean social gathering restrictions are lifted just yet, however. Officials want to see if COVID-19 numbers will increase as a result of Thanksgiving festivities.

“We continue to track our progress, especially following the Thanksgiving holiday,” said the governor’s spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

“If we are able to maintain a COVID Area Risk Score of 5 or below for at least a two weeks, Governor Leon Guerrero is inclined to lift restrictions for limits on social gatherings.”

Guam remains in a Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and social gatherings are restricted to five people if they’re not of the same household.The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

As of Monday night, there have been a total of 6,852 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 112 deaths, 923 people in active isolation and 5,817 people who have completed isolation.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services started mass testings in the north, central, and south using the 30,000 antigen tests provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This means we can better identify asymptomatic cases and put a stop to further community spread. If we continue to maintain high testing capacity, paired with a vigilant community, we hope to continue this downward trend,” Paco-San Agustin stated.

She added that with the new CAR Score below 5.0, “the messaging really shifts to maintenance.”

“We have to maintain a low CAR Score for a minimum of two weeks before Governor Leon Guerrero will consider lifting additional restrictions. We are also closely monitoring our daily cases, especially because we have yet to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday,” she stated.

Paco-San Agustin said while hospitalization numbers remain high, “we are seeing a plateau of sorts.”

According to the JIC report, Guam’s hospitalization numbers are at 47. Guam Memorial Hospital has 41 COVID-19 patients with eight in intensive care unit and two on ventilators; Guam Regional Medical City has six patients with one in ICU and also on a ventilator; and Naval Hospital Guam reported they have no COVID-19 patients.

New treatments

The spokeswoman said GMH and GRMC have rolled out new COVID-19 therapies.

GRMC opened a new COVID-19 Outpatient Infusion Clinic to distribute the drug Bamlanivimab - a new single-dose, intravenous therapy that recently received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bamlanivimab has shown positive results for COVID -19 patients with mild- to moderate-symptoms, according to GRMC’s press release. Bamlanivimab is not beneficial for patients with severe symptoms or for those who are hospitalized.

According to Dr. Felix Cabrera, a limited number of doses have been made available to Guam through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. GRMC, in partnership with HHS and GMH, has created a dedicated COVID-19 Outpatient Infusion Clinic to safely administer the medication to patients with a doctor’s referral. It is currently located within one of the negative-pressure BLU-MED tents erected outside GRMC’s Emergency Department.

“We are grateful the FDA has allocated Bamlanivimab for Guam,” said Melliza Young, Specialty Clinic manager, “GRMC hopes that the addition of Bamlanivimab together with wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and good hygiene, we will succeed in beating COVID-19.”

Plasma

GMH, for the first time on Nov. 22, used convalescent plasma therapy on a COVID-19 patient.

Samir Ambrale MD MPH, a medical oncologist and hematologist at FHP Health Center and GMH, said the plasma, which is donated plasma from COVID-19 survivors.

“We’ve had 20 units of the plasma in our hospital and we used one of them on a patient on Sunday morning and … we’re tracking the patient’s progress right now,” Ambrale said. “It has been shown beneficial to help some patients, if given early in the course of their illness.”

He said in spite of the new tool in fighting the novel coronavirus as well as news of a vaccine being distributed within the next few months, Guamanians are encouraged to continue wearing their masks, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds, and proper hygiene.