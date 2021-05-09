Guam received 10,500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines late Friday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The JIC also had reported that 22,230 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived earlier that same day. These shipments are part of the 74,630 doses allocated to Guam for May.

The news comes with just a little over a week remaining until the anticipated lifting of restrictions on May 15 - the island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score remains at 1.0.

That’s still lower than the 2.5 goal the governor set for residents to reach and maintain as vaccines arrived late last year. Last fall, the CAR Score hit higher than 40.0 as new COVID-19 cases were soaring - nearly 100 daily.

The governor, on April 30, said the number of new cases and hospitalizations must remain low if quarantine restrictions are to be lifted. The lifting of restrictions is a signal of the island reopening its tourism industry.

The news also comes as officials consider providing vaccines to expats living in the region. Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez also has broached the idea of offering vaccines, as part of a vacation travel package, to foreigners living in nearby nations.

One private clinic and one pharmacy on Guam are now being vetted by a vaccine supplier to determine whether they are eligible to obtain at least 54,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as the double-dose Pfizer vaccine, task force members said.

If these private firms get the green light, they can start offering the vaccines to anyone, at a cost, including tourists who are not U.S. citizens, Gutierrez has said.

According to Saturday’s Joint Information Center report, there were 11 new cases of COVID-19 identified out of 327 tests performed May 7. To date, there have been a total of 8,034 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths. There are 106 people in active isolation, and 7,789 who’ve completed isolation.

In the last few months, the number of both new cases and hospitalizations, both of which are factors in the CAR Score, has decreased. Guam’s score hovered just below 1.0 until recent COVID-19 clusters related to a basketball game, a local hotel and karaoke bar led to the slight increase.

Public Health requirements

On Friday, May 7, DPHSS issued guidelines regarding school graduations:

• The total number of persons shall be limited to no more than the outdoor area can maintain with the required physical distance if held outdoors.

• Each graduate’s group of guests are to be physically distanced between each group by 6 feet.

• All schools and institutions that would like to have an indoor or outdoor graduation ceremony must develop and submit a detailed COVID-19 mitigation plan to DPHSS at least 14 days prior to the scheduled graduation ceremony. All plans should be sent via email to dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov. Schools which anticipate holding graduation ceremonies sooner than 14 days from May 7 are to contact DPHSS Division of Environmental Health immediately. Failure to comply may result in penalties/fines.

• The total number of persons shall be limited to no more than 50% occupancy load with seating, provided the indoor area can maintain the required physical distance if held indoors.

• All attendees (graduates, family/guests, school staff and faculty) must wear face masks at all times.

• Have a plan in place for staggered entrances and exits and other common places where people congregate in order to reduce the occurrence of bottlenecks.

• Staff or attendants must be designated to ensure that only those individuals who preregistered are allowed entrance to the event.

• High-touch areas and toilet facilities should be properly staffed to service, clean, and disinfect prior to, during, and after the event.