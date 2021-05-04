CAR Score slowly rising again

On Friday, when the governor announced that she wouldn’t change quarantine protocols and would delay reopening the island’s tourism industry in light of recent clusters, the island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score was at 0.7.

On Monday night, the Joint Information Center reported the score had risen to 0.9.

The CAR Score is based on the number of new cases as well as hospitalizations. According to the JIC report, there are seven people who are hospitalized currently, two of whom are in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services surveillance report states that Guam health officials and private clinics confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases, with one probable case, over the past weekend out of 903 tests conducted.

To date, there have been 7,989 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 136 deaths, 95 cases in active isolation, and 7,758 not in active isolation.

Meanwhile, tests for the virus will continue to be held for the community.

Public Health officials will be in Tiyan on May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

Up to 200 tests will be offered at this site. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

Residents testing for travel can call the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center at 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the University of Guam Calvo Field House today through Saturday. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Residents can register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Additionally, residents can go to the Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor’s Office and the Talofofo gym today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine.