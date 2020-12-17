The island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score is creeping up - it’s at 1.7 as of Thursday night.

It was 1.3 for several days before increasing to 1.6. Adelup is keeping an eye on the CAR Score.

“This is why we took a conservative approach with our easing of restrictions earlier this week,” said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s spokeswoman.

The governor, on Monday, increased to 10 the number of people who could attend social gatherings and allowed 50% capacity at churches and stores. This ease of restrictions followed more than two weeks of Guam's sub-5.0 score, which is ideal for Guam. Officials have more recently said the ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

On Thursday morning, as the first of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered at Okkodo High School, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reiterated that residents should continue to wear their masks, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

The governor warned that resident must not become complacent.

On Thursday night, the Joint Information Center also reported 15 new COVID-19 cases out of 523 tests performed on Wednesday.

Two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

Guam now has a total of 7,183 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 119 deaths. There are 484 people with the respiratory illness in active isolation and 6,580 people have competed isolation.

There are 30 Guamanians with COVID-19 who are hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City:

• GMH: 25 patients, eight of whom are in intensive care unit and of those five on ventilators

• GRMC: Five patients, one of whom is in the ICU and on a ventilator

Naval Hospital Guam has no patients with COVID-19, JIC noted.

GPD trained to administer COVID-19 test

Over the last three days, the Department of Public Health and Social Services provided ABBOTT ID NOW and ABBOTT BINAX NOW training to members of the Guam Police Department.

Training consisted of how to safely and properly administer COVID-19 tests and the safe donning and doffing of the required Personal Protective Equipment. This will allow for GPD personnel to administer COVID-19 tests to arrestees before confinement at the Department of Corrections and before minors are confined at the Department of Youth Affairs. Newly trained personnel will also be able to administer tests to asymptomatic personnel or personnel who may have been in close contact with known COVID-19 positive individuals.

GDOE employee tests positive

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one GDOE employee from the central offices in Tiyan tested positive for COVID-19.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly. Areas of the offices will be cleaned and disinfected as needed.