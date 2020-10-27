A man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a stolen car and drugs.

Phillip Junior Tenorio, 23, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony and possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Guam police responded to a report of a stolen car on Oct. 17.

Officers located the car at a Yigo residence on Oct. 23.

The suspect allegedly told police, “I’ll take the blame,” when asked about the stolen car.

Authorities also found two small bags with meth in a fanny pack that belonged to the suspect during a search of the car, documents state.

“That’s mine, don’t get that involved,” the suspect allegedly told police before being taken into custody.