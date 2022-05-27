A woman accused of stealing a car in Santa Rita was arrested after police found drugs.

Elisa Marie Cundiff Afa, 40, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police his car was stolen from his residence Wednesday night. He was able to locate the vehicle about three hours later and called police as he saw the suspect walking away.

Afa allegedly told officers that "a guy" she did not know had told her to steal the car.

During Afa’s arrest, she allegedly told police, “Shhhhh, I’m not even driving it anymore, you saw me walking.”

Officers saw Afa placing her purse on the ground, which contained six glass pipes and two baggies with methamphetamine, documents state.

According to Post files, Afa was arrested in 2016 on charges of theft of motor vehicle, reckless driving. and possession of a controlled substance.