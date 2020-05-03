The carabao, a type of water buffalo, is known as a slow and steady, strong and resilient animal. And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carabao Brewing in Hagåtña is also holding strong and staying resilient.

A mere eight months ago, Carabao Brewing opened its doors in the former Mermaid Tavern location on Aspinall Avenue in the heart of Guam. And owners Anna and Ben Johnson brought their heart and soul to the spot, serving up house-brewed beers and specialty sausages, all now available for pick-up as the Johnsons work to keep business going while doing their part to keep the community safe.

"We had worked so hard to get open in the first place and we had started to hit a great groove," she said.

Part of that community is their workers, a staff of 14 that is still on payroll but not clocking in as they once did as Anna Johnson said they don't want to risk their employees' health, and don't want to let them go either.

"Ben and I decided it was very important to keep our staff safe, so we decided to keep them at home and we would work all the shifts while still paying them because they didn't want to be out of work. And if we could still make enough on a day-to-day basis to cover costs, we wanted to sustain that," she said.

Slowly they began carefully giving limited hours to their workers as they eased into the new, but hopefully temporary normal.

"Kind of giving them an opportunity to work but keeping them safe and away from other staff," she said.

They have applied for the Payroll Protection Program, a federal aid grant which will pay small businesses payroll costs for a limited time.

"I haven't heard back, but I'm hoping it comes through. Because then we can pay our staff for even longer," she said.

She said they began planning for the economic slump in March, contacting their landlord and being transparent with staff members as to what could come next.

"We tried to be proactive in figuring out how to maneuver through the next couple of months. I think that helped us. We didn't just shut our eyes and hope for the best," she said.

Now Anna Johnson juggles the myriad tasks involved with serving customers who have stood by them during this difficult time for businesses and residents the world over.

The curve ball has had an impact on the business owner that can be described as a mixed bag.

"It's devastation, it's opportunity, it's confusion, it's sadness. On a personal level ... I spend all of my focus and my energy making sure that the business stays afloat and my employees have food and can pay rent and can take care of their families," she said.

The thoughtfulness is a two-way street and has been returned by their guests.

"I have felt an overwhelming sense of compassion from our community. People are coming in for the first time to help support. ... Our regulars are still coming in on an almost daily basis," she said.

One particular feeling stands out for Anna Johnson: "Gratitude would be a big one."

Extending their goodwill past the walls of Carabao Brewing, the Johnsons are part of the worldwide beer brewing community that joined together to create All Together Beer. The proceeds will be used globally to support hospitality staff and here on island to keep staff paid at Carabao Brewing and donated to local business to help them do the same.

The beer will be available starting next week – watch their social media pages for updates.

With sales at only 15% to 20% what they were before the health emergency, and foot traffic at about 5%, Carabao Brewing is just hoping to break even, or at least get close, and plod through the crisis toward better days ahead.

And Johnson does count on better days ahead, for Carabao Brewing and the island.

"I do. I don't know what the timeline looks like, but we have built such a great community around this business. ... With so many people out of work and the uncertainty of what is going to happen, I understand that our business may slow, but I do believe that we will be just as strong as we were before," Johnson said.

Carabao Brewing is currently open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

To learn more about All Together Beer, visit: https://alltogether.beer