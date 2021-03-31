A beloved carabao has died after being shot, according to her owner, John Aguon, who is known for giving carabao rides on island. He posted the news Sunday on his Facebook page.

"This just wrong. Anghit, our karabao used for riding down at the Valley of the Latte was shot (looks like a 12g buckshot pellet). She was hit on both ribs-side of her body and her lower jaw," Aguon wrote.

At the time, he stated that Anghit was still able to walk and drink but looked exhausted and that her breathing wasn't normal. It sounded like she had a punctured lung, he added. In the same post, Aguon informed that Anghit had died that evening.

"The idiot that shot her, I will forgive you because you didn't know what you're doing. But you did some damage to this animal," Aguon is heard saying in a video he took of Anghit while she was alive. "Anghit means in English, 'Angel.' This Anghit of ours is going to try and be strong and survive and recover from this injury that was done to her."

Another post showed Anghit's labored breathing, while another appeared to show her deceased that night.