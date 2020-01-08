Justice F. Philip Carbullido has been elected to serve a fourth term as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Guam.

The election was held as the three-year term of Chief Justice Katherine Maraman comes to an end.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as chief justice over the past three years,” said Maraman. “Our branch has many dedicated and resourceful judicial officers, managers, and staff who have worked diligently to administer justice in Guam – serving alongside them in my role has certainly been one of the great privileges of my judicial career.”

Carbullido will be the first justice to serve a fourth term as chief justice, according to the Judiciary.

The Ordot-Chalan Pago resident served as chief justice of the Guam Supreme Court from 2003 to 2008 for his first two terms and from 2011 to 2014 for his third term.

“Our courts have reached a pivotal moment in our branch’s history,” said the chief justice-elect. “In this new decade, there will be many changes to the Guam Judicial Center and ambitious plans to support the growing justice needs of our community.”

Carbullido has had a lifelong career in legal work. He was an attorney in private practice until he was appointed to the bench in 2002.

“I know that together we can continue to build a justice system that will not only dispense fair, sensible, and efficient justice, but will help address the formidable problems faced by so many of the people of our great island,” said Carbullido.

He begins his fourth term on Jan. 21 while Maraman resumes her position as an associate justice.