Joe Carbullido has left the Department of Corrections after serving in an acting director capacity for about two years.

In a video shared on social media, he said he's returning to the Guam Police Department. Robert Camacho, deputy director, is now taking the helm of the agency, according to Carbullido.

"I want to announce that today, Saturday, March 5, is my last day as the director of the Department of Corrections," Carbullido said. "I will be returning to GPD, where I served the people of Guam for over three decades. I strongly believe that I can help advance GPD's mission and then retire as a police officer."

He thanked the men and women at DOC for their hard work and dedication to their jobs and their efforts to make improvements at the agency.

In the video statement, he listed some accomplishments over the past two years, including completing the prison master plan, getting a prison commissary, the phone system for inmates, the Guam Behavioral Health annex, hiring over 70 correction officers and support staff, promotions of 50 officers, bringing social workers on board, getting the 25% deferential recruitment and retention incentive pay as well as the 18% law enforcement pay, and developing COVID-19 policies and plans.

"These are just some of the achievements and work in progress which I'm proud to leave with you to build on and advance DOC to its highest potential," Carbullido said, adding that the support of the governor and lieutenant governor helped make those accomplishments possible.

"Lastly, I encourage you to support acting Director Bob Camacho, the incoming deputy director and the warden as they lead the way forward."

Carbullido was temporarily assigned to DOC from the police department in 2019 after the sudden resignation of Joey Terlaje as deputy director, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

Carbullido was named acting DOC director in late January 2020 after then-acting Director Frank Ishizaki stepped down, Post files state.