Career Tech High Academy Charter School is continuing open enrollment for ninth through 11th grades for school year 2021-22, the school announced in a press release. With a cap of 100 students, there are a limited number of seats available. Once the cap is reached, new registrants will have to be placed in a lottery. Interested students can register online at careertechguam.org or call 565-8324 or 797-8324. Career Tech High Academy Charter School is a public, tuition-free high school with busing available islandwide.