Career Tech High Academy Charter School is now enrolling students in preparation for its first school year.

The school's founder and board vice-chairman, Steven McManus, had the vision back in 1995 "to open up a tuition-free high school where Career & Technical Education (CTE) and character development would be nurtured at the same time," he said.

The school was approved by the Charter School Council in December 2019.

It was originally scheduled to open its doors to students in the August 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down schools, businesses and government agencies in March 2020, led Principal Tamar Celis to postpone the school’s opening.

McManus said he and a team of volunteers are currently preparing the school for an August opening and are looking forward to helping more students learn a vocation that will help prepare them for life after high school.

According to their website, CTech students will be prepared for employment or advanced training in a chosen career cluster after graduation.

Fields available for study at CTech are:

• Information Technology (preparation for CompTIA certifications.)

• Renewable Energy certification - Solar PV

• CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant)

• Naval Science (OUPV 6 Pack Boat captain's license).

• Sustainable Agriculture

• Business/Accounting

Last year, the school had dozens of students already submitting registration when the opening was delayed. There's an enrollment cap of 100 students. More students are registering weekly and at last count, there were 75 spots already filled.

The school's website notes certain factors helped motivate the school's curriculum:

• 2,978 of the 10,017 students in Guam’s public high schools enrolled in Career Technical Education (CTE) programs in SY 2016-2017. Of this number, only 315 students completed their course of study, and only 185 achieved mastery.

• Approximately 2,530 students graduate from Guam’s public and private high schools every year. In SY 2016-2017, 571 graduates enrolled at UOG, and 523 enrolled at GCC.

• Another 500 went to college off-island or simply moved away from Guam. The remaining 936 graduates enter Guam’s job market with little to no technical skills or are unemployed.

• High school students involved in CTE have a 93% graduation rate, compared to the average national freshman graduation rate of 80%.

• The more students participate in CTE organizations, the higher their academic motivation, academic engagement, grades, career self-efficacy, college aspirations, and employability skills.

• The approximate cost of bringing 15 workers from the Philippines is anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000, according to Guam Department of Labor administrator Greg Massey.