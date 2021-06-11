Career Tech High to host potluck for deaf and hard of hearing community

Career Tech High Academy Charter School is inviting members of the deaf and hard of hearing community to a day of fun-filled activities in its first “CTech Potluck.”

A small school community, the charter school began teaching its 27 students American Sign Language fundamentals as a foreign language course this past semester.

“Being able to offer an American Sign Language course just fell into our vision and our mission for the school,” said Tamar Celis, principal and teacher at the school.

Working with Kirsten Rosario, a professor at Guam Community College and ASL interpreter, the CTech Potluck materialized.

"It will be the first time all of our students will be on campus," Celis said. “It's an opportunity for them to interact with the deaf and hard of hearing kids and adults for whom ASL is their primary language.”

The school offers an alternative to traditional public school education and, according to Celis, is the only public high school to offer ASL as a course. The school offered weekly online courses taught by ASL instructor Andresina McManus and several planned face-to-face activities to engage the students.

The CTech Potluck will be at the school's Agat campus on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Although the guest list is exclusive, Celis said members of the DHH community who would like to attend can email tamar@careertechguam.org.