Career Tech High Academy Charter School's students had to adjust right off the bat on the first day of the new school year on Wednesday: Classes start 30 minutes later than previously planned because of the busing schedule.

“The bus that leaves Chamorro Village actually doesn’t leave there until 7:30 a.m., so we are going to start at 8 a.m,” said principal Juan Flores. Classes were supposed to start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. if not for the busing delay.

According to Flores, the new schedule is effective immediately. Classes will end at 3 p.m., in light of the bus schedule.

Career Tech has 60 high school students enrolled this school year.

As the students arrived for the first day of class, they were welcomed by faculty who screened and checked the students' temperatures as part of precautionary measures in light of COVID-19.

While Career Tech High opened last school year, this is the first time all the students have set foot on campus at the same time as in-person instruction was not offered last school year.

“They all faired very well, but, you know there was a lot of attention on those students because there were very few of them and two full-time teachers with them but the philosophy is nobody fails. But, nobody will pass either if they don’t deserve it, we will just give them extra time and extra support to makes sure that they pass,” Flores said.

The school now has five full-time teachers with the school’s newly named principal also covering classes.

Flores was named principal of Career Tech high last week. He resigned from the school’s board to take the position. He also resigned from being the superintendent of Catholic schools last month.

“Couple of the board members ... they convinced me that I needed to do it,” Flores said.

Flores is excited to be part of a school that he described as different.

“I would say this is pretty exciting but the most exciting part is that it’s a very different school. While we do have academics, the focus is on (career & technical education), in making sure the students act like they are at a job. Even in terms of assessment, instead of focusing on grades, we are focusing on proficiency,” Flores said.

Career Tech High gives special emphasis on career & technical education so that students gain employable skills.

The charter school is open to students in the ninth through 11th grade.

“The reason for that is we want to make sure the 11th graders have two years in order to earn certification in a CTE area,” Flores said.

The certifications are nationally recognized in the respective technical fields.

Career Tech does have plans to expand the school's program to 12th graders in the future.

At this time, there are 40 available slots for student enrollment.