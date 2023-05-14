Teresa Perez was one of 19 graduates of the Guam Community College Medical Home Health Aide (Caregiver) Boot Camp, which held a ceremony Friday for those completing the program's third and fourth cycles.

It’s an accomplishment she said benefits not only her, but her elderly mom’s quality of life.

“It’s a confidence-booster. I feel more capable, I feel better able to take responsibility for matters of significance in my mother’s care. I just feel smart,” Perez told The Guam Daily Post after the graduation ceremony.

Perez began caring for her mom three years ago after her father died. It was new to her, she didn’t have any prior experience.

“I’m the only girl. I am the middle child and basically unattached … so it was kind of the given choice I sort of slide into the role. It just made sense for me to be her caregiver. Prior to that it was taking her to appointments, but not the full scope of it,” she said.

The boot camp recognized the important role caregivers like Perez have in the quality of life of their aging family members.

“Caregivers are critical to the quality of life on our island, as well as to a healthy and thriving economy. They provide care to ailing or aging family members so income-earners can seek gainful employment to provide for their family’s needs,” GCC stated in a news release. GCC officials also noted that graduates of its boot camp are equipped to provide care in three different environments: private residences, clinics and hospitals.

By providing 24-hour care to her mother, Perez placed her life on hold and sought resources online to figure out how to adequately care for her mom. The boot camp was a welcome resource, given her tight schedule, she said.

“Traditional school was no longer an option because of a change in my status. My father died and so I moved back home and became my mother’s caregiver. She needs 24-hour care, so I wasn’t able to participate in a traditional school setting anymore. I have put off pursuing my services degree because of everything that happened. Boot camp came up and it gave me the opportunity to still expand my spectrum of knowledge and I needed to take it to put myself in a better position to take care of her,” Perez said.

It was the best decision she has made for herself and her mom, she said.

“It is easier. Prior to this, it was a lot of Google and YouTube and … my version of common sense, or idea of common sense in that it was the right thing to do. But now it’s educated decisions. I have easier ways to lift her and easier ways to do certain things that we just had to relearn how to do in a different way. It’s definitely made things easier,” she said.

The boot camp armed Perez with knowledge and skills that helped solve many challenges she faced over the last three years caring for her mom, such as using techniques to compensate for a lack of physical strength.

“Not being physically strong enough, sometimes not having the stamina for certain things or for the duration that it needed to be done, … I’ve found new ways of doing the lifting and transporting and dressing and just helping on and off of a commode … or transferring from a bed to wheelchair, wheelchair to car. I’ve found ways to adapt to not being strong enough to do something. It’s helped me,” she said.

As part of the boot camp, each participant not only earned a certificate of completion as a medical home health aide, but also received professional certifications.

Educational doors opened

Though the boot camp is complete, Perez said her educational journey as a caregiver has only just begun.

“I’d like to further my education. If another more advanced boot camp is there, I’d like to think that I would take that. Maybe it wouldn’t be a traditional schooling, but I still would like to get a more in-depth knowledge on this path that I’ve already begun working on,” she said.

The college noted boot camp graduates have learned skills that may help them in GCC's various allied health programs.

“They can choose to continue toward an associate of science in medical assisting, and associate of science in practical nursing, certified nursing assistant, and emergency medical technician (EMT) certification,” GCC stated.

The boot camp was a collaborative effort among GCC, the Guam Department of Labor, Guam Economic Development Authority, Catholic Social Service and Health Services of the Pacific.