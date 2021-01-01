Caregiver support group to feature “Living with Dementia the Wabi-Sabi Way”

Through storytelling, readings, photography, and personal reflections, Mary Therese Perez Hattori, a native CHamoru of Guam, will share her unique and profound perspective on caring for someone with dementia.

Hattori is the featured speaker at two of Isa Psychological Services Center’s online family caregiver support groups - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, Isa stated in a press release.

Her talk, titled “Living with Dementia the Wabi-Sabi Way,” will illustrate the beauty that can be found in impermanence and imperfection and offer family caregivers of people with dementia a way to face the arduous journey of caregiving with grace, according to the press release.

Hattori’s talks are part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of people with dementia hosted by the Isa Psychological Services Center at the University of Guam.

The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members and other caregivers of people with dementia throughout Micronesia. All support groups are client-centered and confidential.

Hattori is one of nine children of Fermina Leon Guerrero Perez Hattori (familian Titang) and Paul Mitsuo Hattori. Holding a doctorate in education, she is acting director of the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East-West Center in Hawaii and affiliate faculty for the University of Hawaii. She is also a poet, community organizer and advocate for Micronesians and other Pacific Islanders in the United States.

January sessions

This month’s groups will be held at the following times:

• Jan. 6: 6–8 p.m.

• Jan. 9: 10 a.m.–noon

• Jan. 20: 6-8 p.m., featuring Mary Therese Perez Hattori, Ed.D.

• Jan. 23: 10 a.m.-noon, featuring Mary Therese Perez Hattori, Ed.D.

Hattori will be available after her presentations to answer questions from group participants.

Sign up to participate

The support groups launched in August in collaboration with the UOG School of Health Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. They will be held year-round in 2021 at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays in the first and third weeks of each month. The support groups will be conducted remotely on Zoom during the pandemic.

To attend a family caregiver online support group, use the following Zoom links:

Wednesday Support Group: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

Saturday Support Group: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

Interested residents can call or email Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez at 671-735-2883 or isa@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo at 671-735-3277 or nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.