This month, caregivers have the chance to utilize movement and dance therapy for those with dementia.

Therapist E. Connor Kelly will present interactive performances, titled “Dance, Movement, and Communication in Dementia Care” to a local online support group from the Psychological Services Center from the University of Guam. Kelly's presentations will take place during the third and fourth weeks of July.

Kelly, with more than 40 years of professional experience as a board-certified dance/movement therapist, has supervised several aspects of aged care in dementia units, hospice care, and programs serving older adults with brain injuries or illness, including strokes. As a professional teaching fellow at the University of Auckland, she has taught internationally in New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, and China as well as online in Vietnam. Kelly co-taught a graduate course in Creative Arts Therapies at the University of Guam.

Kelly's sessions are among several that will be held twice weekly throughout the month. All of the sessions are free of charge to partners, family members and other caregivers of people with dementia who live in or have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

July schedule

July’s virtual support group meetings will be two hours long and start at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays:

Week 1: Sharing Caregiver Stories and Finding Support with Iain Twaddle, Ph.D.; Rhoda Orallo, MSW; and Nikolas Gutierrez; July 7 and July 10.

Week 2: Sharing Caregiver Stories and Finding Support with Twaddle, Orallo, and Gutierrez; July 14 and 17.

Week 3: Dance, Movement, and Communication: Introduction with E. Connor Kelly, MA, LPC, BC-DMT; July 21 or July 24

Week 4: Dance, Movement, and Communication: Application with Kelly; July 28 or July 31

How to participate

To attend a family caregiver online support group, use the following Zoom links:

Wednesday Support Group (6-8 p.m.): https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

Saturday Support Group (10 a.m.-noon): https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

What to expect

All support groups are client-centered and confidential. They provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences. They also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in dementia care.

The support groups are facilitated by clinical psychologist Iain Twaddle of Isa Psychological Services Center; Health Services of the Pacific social worker Rhoda Orallo, who holds a master’s degree in social work; and Isa counselor Nikolas Gutierrez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology.