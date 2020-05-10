Her mother’s love and support has become the pulse that has guided 25-year-old Regine Vida through a career she never imagined for herself.

“I watched her through the years and her hours were crazy long,” said Regine, who has been a nurse for a year and six months and is currently assigned to Guam Memorial Hospital's Labor and Delivery Unit. “I used to wait for my mom at the hospital before she got off work. I saw the patients. I saw the family members she dealt with every day.”

“At first she was hesitant to be like me in my profession,” said Regine’s mother, Feroza Vida, 55, who also goes by the name Fe. “She was the one who said, ‘Mom, I don’t think I could ever be a nurse because I don’t like your work schedule,’ because we get called in early and stay late.”

Fe has been a nurse for 28 years. She works in pediatrics at GMH.

“It’s rewarding to be a nurse. It’s a part of me that has impacted other people’s lives,” she said.

Regine said it was in college that she decided she wanted to do something to give back to the community. Her decision apparently resulted in her following in her mother’s footsteps.

“I just naturally gravitated toward nursing,” Regine said. “I had the natural instinct that I want to help people.”

“I told her to think it over because nursing is not a glamorous profession where you can be in high heels, dressing up – majority of the time, your hair is up in a bun,” said Fe. “I said, you have to be passionate about it.”

The passion was passed down, as Regine recalled spending hours on end studying and writing papers for school while mom was there to help her understand how nursing works.

“She’s been a rock for me throughout the nursing program. I remember times I wanted to quit. It was long nights. She would actually stay up with me some of those nights,” said Regine. “She was super supportive the entire way.”

“I am proud of her. She is dedicated to what she does,” Fe said. “Her passion is there. She loves nursing.”

The Dededo mother-daughter duo have different schedules and work on different floors at the public hospital.

Both have developed a routine as they work the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are always constantly reminding each other that our workplace is the front lines,” Fe said. “We remind each other to be careful and use protection, not just for the patient but for ourselves and our family. It becomes second nature after a while.”

“My mom and I connect on that level where we understand what we are going through,” Regine said. “It all comes down to really being safe and protecting each other.”

Both are also scheduled to work today, during Mother’s Day.

Fe gives this message to her only daughter: “Always be true to yourself. Continue with the profession you have chosen. It’s not easy, but you can excel and make sure you always reach for the best with whatever you do. That goes with all aspects in your life. And always put God first in life.”

And Regine’s message to mom: “I love you. I really appreciate what you have done and what you have given to the community over the past few years. Now experiencing it, it really takes on a different picture from what I’ve seen and who you are as my mom. You spend a lot of time, dedication and love not only for the family, but also for the community. That’s something I have to learn, being your daughter and now being a nurse. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. I love you and I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart, and I hope you have a really good Mother’s Day.”

The pair are not alone in their efforts to care for others.

“My mom influenced me in my choice,” said 29-year-old Joy de Leon, who also followed in her mom’s career path to become a nurse. “My sister is also a nurse and she wanted our futures to be secured.”

Joy has been a nurse for the past seven years. She works in the GMH emergency room.

Joy said her mom, Jocelyn, has helped her get through the tough times that come along with the job.

“She is very supportive and very understanding of what I go through because she’s been through it also,” said Joy. “When I have a hard day and I feel like I want to give up ... she tells me to keep going and to rest a lot and make sure I have something to eat.”

And with the pandemic, Joy said she hasn’t seen her mom in weeks.

“Since COVID started,” she said. “We keep in touch and she always says to just stay safe. But I still don’t want to risk exposing her.”

While Joy said she is scheduled to work on Mother’s Day, she hopes to still come up with a special way to celebrate the woman who gave her life and love.

“Thank you for directing me into this career,” she said in her message to her mom. “Though initially it was just for job security ... I’ve learned to love it. It wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for you. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day.”