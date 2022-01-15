An image captured during a traffic stop Tuesday in Dededo shows two baggies with methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a syringe in the driver's seat, and a pipe in the passenger's seat of a car that was reported stolen during an apparent carjacking earlier that day.

A second image shows the inside of the trunk of the vehicle where the suspect allegedly stashed the stolen car’s license plate after switching it out.

The photos were provided to The Guam Daily Post the same day defendant Tyson Johnny Teliu, 26, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with armed carjacking as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, and theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

On Tuesday, an elderly man told police he left his residence when he encountered the suspect, who he did not know.

The suspect agreed to show him where he could get a car part in exchange for a ride and $30, documents state.

After the suspect told the victim to drive down a "back road," the suspect allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a piece of metal rebar and attempted to hit the victim.

The suspect allegedly demanded that the victim hand over his car keys and threatened to kill him.

The suspect then demanded the victim give him his wallet before the victim got out of the car and the suspect fled, documents state.

Police spotted the suspect on Swamp Road and pulled him over.

The suspect allegedly told police, “I never hit the old man. I was trying to scare him but the pipe never touched him.”

When officers asked if there was anything else in the vehicle that did not belong to the victim, the suspect said, “Drugs. Got 'ice' in that bag there,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to authorities that he knew what he did was wrong, adding that he needed the money to buy Enfamil for his child.

The suspect then allegedly told police he was going to attack the victim after he is released or that he would have his friends go after the victim.

“He’s going to know what it’s like to fight fire with fire,” the suspect allegedly told authorities.

Teliu was convicted in a separate 2014 case on charges of assault and criminal mischief.