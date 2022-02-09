Carlson: Governor's budget reflects 'strength' of general fund, affords faster tax refunds

Adelup's proposed budget for the next fiscal year continues to subsidize agencies that rely on funding from visitor arrivals, and can lead to timelier payments of tax refunds, according to a key member of the governor's fiscal policy team.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, spoke at length with The Guam Daily Post about the recently submitted executive budget request, and said a projected $76 million increase in general fund revenue from the current year reflects actual collections, which have been higher than adopted revenues, and nearer to what has been requested in previous budgets from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"The general fund continues to demonstrate strength – that's been the case for over a year now," he said Tuesday. "We ended last year $61 million over the adopted (revenue) level. ... We did a snapshot this morning, and we're about $46 million over the adopted level for the current year up to the end of January."

While senators ultimately have adopted more conservative revenue estimates, Carlson cited evidence that even after the end of federally funded unemployment benefits, local families continue to spend money.

"I'm not seeing a cessation of discretionary spending on island. As a matter of fact, I'm seeing maybe even more of it. And that's supported by 2,500 people here for Cope North and the continual military exercises – on top of military and local construction," he said. "The fact is we have been seeing a continued strength in general fund revenues across the line, from corporate income, withholding taxes, BPT, individual income taxes – all of those categories are faring well."

Of the $76 million in requested higher revenue for next fiscal year, Carlson said, $55 million is projected to come from the business privilege tax – a prediction of continued consumer spending.

"There's money out there. You can't find new cars in the lots. You can't find parking at Maite Pay-Less. Everywhere I go – outside of Tumon – there's a lot of money being spent. And what drives a lot of what we're doing (with revenue estimates) also has to do with construction. Don Quixote is rocking and rolling. Before they were just turning dirt; now they're actually putting up walls," he said, referencing the Marine Corps Drive-fronting construction project in Tamuning.

The additional revenue next year will be used to pay for 100 recruits for law enforcement agencies, offset underperforming special funds, supplement federally backed health insurance programs and replace lost federal grants, Carlson said. General fund subsidies, funded through the projected revenue increases, also include:

• $15 million to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

• $4 million to Guam Memorial Hospital.

• $1.4 million to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Tax refunds

A federal reimbursement for the earned income tax credit, which is expected to begin in the current fiscal year, is being allocated for tax refunds in the governor's budget proposal, Carlson said. EITC historically makes up as much as 50% of tax refunds paid, according to the BBMR director.

"The EITC reimbursement is basically pegged to be able to assist us in being able to make timely income tax refunds available. But still, we will be setting aside $90 million in general fund revenues to be able to also complement that," he said.

While the U.S. Department of the Treasury has yet to communicate exactly when and how the money will be remitted to the government of Guam, Carlson said, using the EITC reimbursement for refunds will allow for quicker payments, and could even free up Section 30 funds, a previous source of money for tax refunds, for other financial needs.

"We should be able to use the Section 30 money – it'll be received before the onset of the fiscal year, but it doesn't have to be used for the current fiscal year obligations. So we're blessed in that regard," he said.

The governor's proposed budget offers the following projected revenues:

• General fund: $695.8 million.

• Special funds: $194.2 million.

• Federal fund match: $108.1 million.