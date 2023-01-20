Carrera civil trial against Kandit set for February

A trial for a lawsuit filed by Janela Carrera, a former spokeswoman for the governor, seeking damages against Troy Torres and his media company, Kandit Inc., is set to begin next month.

On Wednesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, attorneys appeared before Judge Pro Tempore Maria Fitzpatrick to discuss the status of a 2020 civil case filed by Carrera, in which she alleged that Torres intentionally advertised and offered - and intentionally caused others to display and distribute - images of her nude and having sex.

Fitzpatrick began the hearing by saying she was "alarmed" that defendant Torres' attorney David Lujan had not answered two motions filed by Carrera's attorney, Vanessa Williams.

Lujan responded that he had been preoccupied with two lengthy trials, where he defends Nicholas Moore in connection to an Agana Heights shooting and Nakita Aguon in connection to a car crash at Jerry Kitchen, a Tamuning restaurant.

Fitzpatrick then allowed Lujan two weeks to file a response. Williams, however, argued he was past the deadline and said Lujan should not have the opportunity to respond.

Fitzpatrick replied she wanted to "speed things up" and not reschedule a Feb. 27 trial date as she has done in the past. She allowed Lujan two weeks to file responses to the motions, which will be argued orally Feb. 17.

Lawsuit's allegations

In 2020, Carrera filed a complaint against Torres, Kandit Inc. and several other defendants seeking damages after allegedly suffering severe emotional distress including humiliation, mental anguish and anxiety after Torres allegedly advertised and distributed photos of Carerra nude and having sex, Post files state.

The complaint also cites Guam law, which characterizes Torres' actions as revenge pornography with intent to cause harm.

“(Carrera) is entitled to an award of punitive damages from defendants and each of them in an amount to be proven at trial and sufficient to punish, penalize and deter defendants from engaging in such conduct in the future,” court documents state.

Carrera asked the court for a temporary restraining order and a jury trial to address the allegations.

Carrera is now the spokesperson for the Guam Department of Labor.

After the hearing, Torres, the president and CEO of Kandit Inc., provided comment to The Guam Daily Post:

"We have never published Janela Carrera's lewd and pornographic images. The lawsuit is premised on a lie," Torres stated.