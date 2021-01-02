Barely seven seconds into the new year, Elena Jean Elizabeth Iglesias Rippel arrived to become Guam's first baby born in 2021.

"Carrying her was amazing," said her mother, 24-year-old Marlena Iglesias. "It's a very smooth process and I'm thankful everything went well."

Baby Elena Jean Elizabeth is the first daughter for Marlena Iglesias and Eugene Rippel, after having two boys years earlier.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, Iglesias was happily carrying her first daughter who, she said, was conceived in March during the first lockdown.

Baby Elena Jean Elizabeth is technically the first baby born on U.S. soil this year, since Guam is a day ahead of the mainland; thus the popular slogan, "Where America's day begins."

The baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, according to Dr. Thomas Shieh, who delivered all of Iglesias' three babies.

"Delivering the New Year's baby is always special because it’s a brand new life headed into a brand new year. Babies are true miracles of life and I treasure the moment of every baby I’ve delivered," the doctor said.

Iglesias said, as the world did a New Year's countdown, "there was a different countdown happening" as her baby decided to come out seven seconds into 2021.

"It was definitely shocking that she's going to come out not even a minute into 2021. We thought she would come out at about 10 p.m. Dec. 31, (2020,)" the mother said.

Marlena Iglesias went into labor around 5 p.m. at Guam Memorial Hospital, she said.

"There's no medication. It was all natural delivery. I am thankful for Dr. Shieh and the staff at GMH. Dr. Shieh delivered all my babies. He's an amazing doctor," Marlena Iglesias said.

Marlena Iglesias works as a customer solutions specialist at GTA. The mother was reporting for work at the GTA office until mid-December, and from there, started doing telework.

'Beautiful little miracles'

Shortly before 2021 rolled in, Shieh delivered three babies at GMH.

Four other mothers were in active labor when midnight struck. But it was Baby Elena Jean Elizabeth who was the first to arrive in 2021.

"2020 has been a horrible year for many people around the world. One positive thing that we can all smile about is babies. I mean for me I love my grandson Maui. I look at him and he's just the love of our lives. Everyone loves babies. So let baby Elena lead us into a better 2021 for everyone," Shieh said.

Shieh marks his 25th year on Guam this year, after the U.S. Navy brought him to the island from Hawaii in 1996.

Since then, he said, he's delivered more than 9,000 "beautiful little miracles," including New Year's babies.

Prize package

The title of "America's first baby born in the new year" also comes with a prize package valued at more than $6,000 from different business organizations including Archway Inc. and The Guam Daily Post, as well as the family of the first baby born in 2020.

"It's definitely emotional, touching. We're very appreciative of the gifts from a lot of people," Marlena Iglesias said.

Archway Inc. created a program called the "I Love Guam New Year Baby," to recognize the unique claim to fame.

"The birth of a new baby is a joyful event that brings hope and excitement for the years ahead," said Mika Caldwell, vice president of Archway Inc. "Celebrating the I Love Guam New Year Baby helps to spread happiness and share the spirit of optimism for 2021 with the island."

Caldwell said even in these difficult and challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Archway Inc.'s partners once again showed their generosity and commitment through their kind donations.

"It shows the strength of our community and desire to support one another, and we can’t thank our loyal partners enough for being a part of this event year after year," she said.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Archway Inc. did not make the presentation of gifts at the hospital but would wait until the family gets settled at home and determine a presentation time and location.

For the year's first baby, the prize package includes an assortment of baby supplies, gift baskets, gift certificates to local restaurants and retail stores, free fuel and cash, according to Archway Inc.

This year's list of donors: