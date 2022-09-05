Cars Plus donates, awards new vehicle to help charity

The Cars Plus showroom in Maite was filled with smiles and cheers, as the lucky winner of a brand-new car drove off with his prize.

The local auto dealership was once again the proud sponsor of the annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Gala, through the donation of "a beautiful 2022 Hyundai Kona," the company announced in a press release.

The winner, whose ticket was pulled by Cars Plus executive Joyce Q. Crisostomo, who also is a member of the Make-A-Wish board of directors, was announced in front of hundreds of attendees at the gala held Aug. 13 at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.

“We are so grateful for the support of the community, the board of directors and volunteers who were instrumental in helping us achieve our goals with this gala. A critical component to our fundraising success was due in large part to the generosity of Cars Plus and the Crisostomo family, with the donation of this sporty 2022 Hyundai Kona as the grand prize for our raffle,” stated Eric Tydingco, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI.

R. Todd Thompson is the lucky winner and said he was thrilled to be presented with the 2022 SUV by Hyundai.

“It’s always a pleasure being able to give back to Make-A-Wish. Raffling off this great car allows our Guam and CNMI Chapter to raise much-needed funds so we can carry out our mission. Cars Plus is honored to be able to do this for the Wish Children,” said Joyce Q. Crisostomo.

Cars Plus highlighted in its release the mission of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Guam and CNMI, which is to "create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."