A judge has denied a request to dismiss the case against one of the defendants arrested in a burglary at the closed Verona Hotel in Tumon.

Curtis Jay Taitague, 28, wanted the indictment dismissed as his defense attorney contended the Guam police officer who testified before the grand jury was not involved in the investigation of the case, court documents state.

The defense argued the hearsay statements made by the officer during the grand jury proceeding were not “competent evidence.”

Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena, however, denied the request, stating the court does not find the evidence presented to the jury to be incompetent evidence, adding that there was no violation of the defendant's due process.

Taitague is scheduled to appear back in court for a pretrial conference on Sept. 10.

Tumon burglary

On Feb. 25, police responded to a burglary in progress at the hotel after being told two men and a woman were allegedly loading items into a black pickup.

Officers spotted the suspects attempting to leave and noted the loading dock entrance appeared to have been pried open, court documents state.

Taitague, along with Jesse Taimanglo Meno, 54, and Rae Ann Quidachay, 34, were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged burglary, Post files state.

Meno was on pretrial release on charges of burglary and theft, while Taitague’s prior case charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, court documents state.