A man has been arrested following allegations a young girl had been molested multiple times for several years.

Duane Arthur Dungca, 39, was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police she was sexually assaulted by the suspect repeatedly when she was between 8 and 13 years old.

In the first alleged incident, the victim woke up to the suspect rubbing his exposed genitals on the child before he penetrated her, documents state. The victim recalls feeling pain, documents state.

In another alleged incident, the victim was 8 and the suspect forced her to perform a sexual act, according to the prosecution in court documents.

The magistrate's complaint also states the girl told officers the suspect forced her to perform additional sexual acts at least five times.

When the victim was 13, she recalled waking up to the suspect molesting her, documents state.