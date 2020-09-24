A man was placed under arrest accused of sexually molesting a 4-year-old girl known to him.

Lawrence Vincent C. Fegurgur, 28, was charged with first-, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies along with a special allegation involving a vulnerable victim.

He was also charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the child told her mother that her genital area was hurting.

The suspect was also accused of sexually penetrating the victim, documents state.

The alleged incident was reported to Guam police Monday.