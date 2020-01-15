The case against former Department of Corrections officer Frankie Rosalin has been closed.

Rosalin, 34, pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor in August 2019 and was spared jail time. His plea agreement states he will be on probation until August 2021.

Adult Probation Services told the court on Tuesday that Rosalin has completed the terms of his probation, which resulted in the judge closing the case.

Rosalin's admission to his involvement in the contraband scheme at the prison makes him ineligible to get a job within the government of Guam or any government entity.

Rosalin was among 13 prisoners and prison workers indicted in September 2017 in a scheme to bring methamphetamine, cellphones and other contraband into the Mangilao prison for two maximum-security inmates.

Phone records show there were conversations between two maximum-security inmates, Rosalin and other corrections officers, court documents state.

The text messages were sent between May and the end of July 2017. Inmate Shawn Paul Johnson and Rosalin communicated “back and forth about bringing contraband into DOC and when shakedowns were going to occur,” court documents state. Multiple references indicated that the contraband they were referring to was methamphetamine.

Several other defendants in the contraband scheme have taken similar plea deals with the government.