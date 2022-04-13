A man who was set to go to trial this week for buying and eating a green sea turtle had the charges filed against him in the District Court of Guam dismissed.

Texner Luther, 48, also known as Nahlick, had two plea agreements rejected by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood after the court concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove the facts of the case.

This forced Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero to file a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice, stating the parties were prepared to move forward with the plea deal and adding that going to trial was not in the best interest of justice.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tydingco-Gatewood granted the dismissal Tuesday.

Luther had previously admitted he paid $75 for a dead turtle to have as a meal, Post files state.

Green sea turtles, known in CHamoru as håggan, are listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in all areas under U.S. jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to catch or possess them.