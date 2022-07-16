Cases alone not enough for ‘surge’

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases on Guam for the past three weeks continues to land at more than 100 cases per day, according to Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist.

While there is a large number of cases, and Guam remains at a "high" community risk level for COVID-19, officials said the situation doesn't qualify as a "surge" because there aren't corresponding red flags in intensive care unit admissions and deaths.

"We're especially looking at the hospital. Yes, cases have gone up," Pobutsky said Thursday during a weekly media briefing. "We have a formula that includes not just cases, but also what's going on in the ICU and the deaths. Because we don't see the ICU - there might be hospitalizations. Hospitalizations in the past week have actually gone down a bit. ... It's a formula that includes not just cases, but also what's going on in terms of hospitalized cases, and the ICU and deaths."

Friday's Joint Information Center COVID-19 report stated that there were 14 hospitalizations and one patient in the ICU among all three hospitals on Guam. There have been 376 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, but the current trend is sporadic. Most COVID-19 cases have been asymptomatic.

Guam is now amid Liberation Day celebrations, with the Liberation Day parade poised to make a comeback this month after two years on hiatus. The parade had been a significant event in years past and this year is looking to be no different, with the Department of Parks and Recreation having quickly run out of permits for the 219 camping spots along the parade route.

The number of cases hadn't given Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero any pause with proceeding with Liberation festivities. She said earlier this month that Guam's "high" risk rating wasn't unexpected due to the lifting of restrictions.

And reflective of Pobutsky's statements, Gov. Leon Guerrero said at the time that the more pertinent matters were hospitalizations, admissions and severity of illness, urging residents to get vaccinated or boosted.

Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, the Department of Public Health and Social Services interim chief medical officer, said Thursday that the way officials look at the numbers now is "a lot" different from the beginning of the pandemic.

"If you're looking at just the cases, yes, it's high. If you're looking at the hospitalizations, it's at low. We're just using different terminology to describe what's going on because things have changed," Dr. Leon Guerrero said.

But Public Health's messaging hasn't changed despite the lifting of mandates, Dr. Leon Guerrero added, saying the agency continues to recommend wearing a mask, keeping social distance and getting vaccinated or boosted.

If hospitalizations begin to climb and if death rates go up, Public Health will probably recommend for the governor to institute an indoor mask mandate, similar to Los Angeles County, Dr. Leon Guerrero said.

Unknown if subvariants are on island

Guam hasn't received confirmation whether COVID-19 omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are present on island.

Pobutsky said Public Health is expecting a report around July 15, and then another report around July 25.

"We have no evidence yet that the omicron subvariants are here, meaning 4 and 5. (BA.5) is the one circulating in the U.S. and it's most transmissible and it's horrible. We don't know that that's here yet," Pobutsky said.

Guam received a genome sequencing machine, estimated to cost $25,000, that can determine variants on island.

Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero said Public Health has the equipment and supplies but still need an area to place the equipment.

"Until then, we're not able to use the genome sequencing machine. Hopefully, in the next week or two that will be done," Bob Leon Guerrero said. "It's going to be part of Public Health's laboratory. The room has been identified. It's a matter of trying to get a partition in. It's got to be airtight. So that's the issue."

Officials at Thursday's briefing could not say how fast the machine could help with identifying variants, although it's certain to be faster than sending out samples.