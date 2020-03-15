Cases merged for soldier named in separate rapes

Defendant Jason Susuico will have one trial for the two separate sexual assault cases filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

He appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

Susuico is accused of sexually abusing two girls, ages 12 and 17, who are known to him.

The court granted the defense's motion to combine the cases after the prosecution did not oppose the request.

Cenzon said she anticipates jury selection and trial will begin sometime in September or October.

Susuico, a sergeant first class in the Guam National Guard, was charged in October 2019 after the victims separately said they had been sexually abused by Susuico on multiple occasions.

Not-guilty pleas

In one case, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

In the other case, Susuico was indicted on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.