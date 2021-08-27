Cases top 100 for 3rd day, younger kids test positive

Guam had 108 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, and that’s the third consecutive day of new cases surpassing the three-digit mark.

The Joint Information Center reported the 108 new COVID-19 cases are from 1,349 tests performed on Aug. 25. Coupled with an increased hospitalization number of 28 on Thursday, the COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 25.2.

Guam's risk score is 10 times as high as the local government's established safe threshold.

There are 10 more public school students and five public school employees who've tested positive. The Archdiocese of Agåña announced a positive case at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, along with four additional cases at several Catholic schools on Thursday.

From 6 months to 10

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, of the American Medical Center, said the most recent surge in COVID-19-positive cases is driven mainly by the more transmissible delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Right now we’re seeing children as young as 6 months old … testing positive and symptomatic - we also see 2-year-old, 4-year-old, 10-year-old (patients),” he said.

He noted the delta variant is likely what has infected about half of the current positive cases, considering it’s infecting people who are vaccinated, but also younger children at a higher rate than the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Nguyen, who until recently served as the chairman of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group, said this is where the island needs to abide by the basic rules that helped the island reduce COVID-19 numbers last year: minimize social gatherings, wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

Adelup is expected to announce the implementation of additional social gathering restrictions today, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

Nguyen said: “We need to be aware of this situation. This is spinning out of control. I don’t care if we’re 80% vaccinated, … we’re going to end up overwhelming the hospital just like in August last year.”

He said, to his recollection, this week is the only instance where Guam has seen two consecutive days of new cases above 100 - Tuesday’s report reflected 126 new cases and Wednesday’s report had 147.

He said he received a call from another clinic saying, like AMC, the clinic was swamped with patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

He said AMC has two branches and both are experiencing high volumes of patients, many of whom are testing positive.

"I don’t recall the last time we passed 100 two days in a row,” he said. “Not even in August.”

On Aug. 20, 2020, Guam’s numbers spiked to about 105 cases. It was around then when social gatherings were restricted. On Oct. 16, 2020, daily numbers increased to 111, and on Oct. 20, 2020, there were 130 new cases in one day. COVID-19 cases last year started decreasing in late November after restrictions to social gatherings were imposed.

Working together

While he’s no longer with the PAG, Nguyen said the Department of Public Health and Social Services needs to work with the physicians advisory group.

Nguyen stressed that one of the messages that need to be shared and emphasized with the community is the need for individuals to stay away from friends and family members who aren’t feeling well.

In instances where parents aren’t feeling well, he said the children should be kept at home just in case the kids may be carrying the virus but are asymptomatic.

He said these are additional tools of defense against spreading the virus.

Vaccinations

The government, as well as AMC, will continue holding vaccination clinics. Nguyen and other health officials and professionals continue to reiterate that the vaccine will help prevent serious illness and even death.

According to the JIC, of the 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 aren't vaccinated. The census at each hospital breaks down to:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 11 patients, of whom four are in the intensive care unit.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 14 patients, with none in the ICU.

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 3 patients, with one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Of the new cases, 48 were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 9,867 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 145 deaths, 930 cases in active isolation and 8,792 not in active isolation.

As of Thursday, a total of 108,134 people, or 79.34% of Guam’s eligible population, is fully vaccinated.

Schools and churches

Public schools and Catholic schools and churches are working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing as part of their COVID-19 protocols.

The Santa Barbara parishioner attended 8 a.m. and noon Masses on Sunday, Aug. 21, and 6 p.m. Mass on Monday, Aug. 22.

The Catholic schools with additional positive cases are: Bishop Baumgartner Memorial - two; Academy of Our Lady of Guam - one; Dominican Child Development Center in Ordot - one. The total number of Catholic school students testing positive for the virus is now 23.

For the Guam Department of Education, the total number of students who’ve tested positive since classes started Aug. 12 is 69. Students who showed recent positive results were reported by: Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School, C.L. Taitano Elementary School, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, M.U. Lujan Elementary School, Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and Okkodo High School, along with two cases identified at George Washington High School.

Positive results among employees were identified at Agana Heights Elementary School, Astumbo Elementary School, B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Daniel L. Perez Elementary School and Okkodo High School.

In collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, GDOE has identified and notified teachers, as well as parents, of students who may have been in contact with the index cases in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus.