Whether it's a $100 cash incentive, a PlayStation 5 or a chance at having one's own home, Guam residents who said they have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday weighed in on how the government could entice them to roll up their sleeve.

"Maybe a laptop for my daughter to stay home and do online classes, and a PS5 to keep them home, too," said Dee Mesang, who's still worried about potential adverse reactions or side effects from the vaccine.

Her work schedule is also a factor, Mesang said. No one in their household has been vaccinated yet.

Melissa Santos said she's "still holding back because of all the rumors about the vaccine."

"I don't know for sure yet if I'm ready to take the vaccine," she said.

But an incentive could be a game changer, Santos said, considering how her family has long asked for help getting their own house after being in Section 8 housing.

"Money sounds good but I would consider a permanent home for my family," she said. No one in her household has gotten the vaccine.

If one thinks these kinds of incentives are a crazy idea, think again. California recently announced $116.5 million in giveaways including a final raffle drawing with a $1.5 million prize – each for 10 winners.

Ohio raffled off a $1 million check and scholarships to Ohio public colleges. Other states such as Colorado followed, offering people substantial prizes just for getting vaccinated.

Across the nation, states and businesses have resorted to incentives to address the plateauing vaccination rates, from offering beer to free child care.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, as early as May, said her administration had been looking into incentivizing people to get them vaccinated.

The governor's goal is to achieve 80% herd immunity by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day, which means at least 109,081 should be vaccinated by July 21. As of Wednesday, at least 82,433 had been fully vaccinated.

House calls and infrastructure fixes

But for some, they said they couldn't get vaccinated because they don't have transportation to get to vaccination sites.

"I want to get vaccinated. But maybe the government can come to our house so I can get vaccinated, and my husband and kids. Maybe the government can do that for us," Selina N. Walter, a Maite resident, told The Guam Daily Post.

Josie Tedtaotao said she's worried about side effects or reactions from the vaccine, and this is holding her back from rolling up her sleeve and getting vaccinated.

"Gas and food" or $50 to $100 cash incentives, she said, plus more information from the government about side effects, could make her change her mind.

Another resident, Jay Viloria, suggested that "maybe if the government says they'll fix the roads and stuff if everyone gets vaccinated, I think that would work."

Younger residents, including those as young as 12, could be encouraged by getting gift certificates for school supplies or a "backpack with supplies," Tedtaotao said.

"My nieces and nephews want to get it but they, too, are scared," she said. "Maybe they should raffle off some PS5 for them or a new gaming computer system."

Some tourism industry executives such as Pacific Islands Club Guam General Manager Ben Ferguson also brought up the idea of providing incentives to get more people vaccinated, which he said is a great step toward reopening Guam's tourism.