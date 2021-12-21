The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands embarks on a second impeachment process in nearly a decade, with Monday's formal introduction of a resolution calling for the impeachment of Gov. Ralph Torres for living a lavish lifestyle that has cost taxpayers over $550,000 in more than six years, among other things.

"I have done nothing wrong," Torres said in a statement.

That's hours after CNMI House of Representatives Speaker Edmund Villagomez announced the creation of a special committee to look into the Torres impeachment resolution.

Such a committee can further investigate the articles of impeachment.

In the six years that Torres allegedly lived a lavish lifestyle while furloughs and austerity measures were occurring, the CNMI was ravaged by Super Typhoon Yutu and is now feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 delta surge of infections and deaths.

Torres said if the Democrat-led Legislature insists on proceeding with its investigation, he requests the speaker to appoint members who are respectable, capable and committed, and with no pending or past ethics complaints, lawsuits or record of violation of laws against them.

"I just don’t see how Representative (Vicente) Camacho with a pending assault and battery charge and Representative (Ed) Propst with a history of alleged criminal sexual conduct complaints can legitimately interrogate me and spread misinformation about abuse and corruption – all without legal merit – when they themselves are facing charges of violence and sexual abuse, respectively," Torres said in a statement.

Private citizens spoke for or against impeaching Torres at the beginning of Monday's session of the House, shortly before Rep. Celina Babauta formally introduced House Resolution 22-14.

Grace Sablan Vaiagae said if lawmakers are "above reproach," then they should "cast the first stone" at the governor.

She brought up allegations against certain lawmakers for beating down a man, of multiple sexual conduct complaints, and complicity in an illegal game fight, while also casting doubt on Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, who's running for governor and is critical of Torres.

"Will you amend these articles to include previous governors and lieutenant governors who have done the same?" the former candidate for a CNMI House seat said. "If it is true that Lt. Gov. Palacios as other lieutenant governors may have done, signed the travel authorization for Gov. Torres, that he, too, Lt. Gov. Palacios, be held in violation."

Private citizen Fabian Indalecio said he supports Torres' impeachment, adding, "If anything, I will be the one to throw a stone at this governor."

Indalecio said Torres "has not respected the people of the Mariana Islands," citing information that the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee gathered during its investigative hearings.

Ambrose Bennett, also a private citizen, said the governor "has been protecting and serving (casino owner Imperial Pacific International) ever since and even giving them our community chest funds to hold that is now $57 million."

"I am formally offering this testimony as a citizen of the CNMI to offer my complete support for the impeachment of Gov. Ralph Torres ... The evidence of the governor’s guilt that has been brought to light by the JGO is more than enough to give rise to the impeachment that is proper and necessary in accordance with our constitution," he said.

The six articles of impeachment against Torres include corruption, felonies, and neglect of duty during crisis, as well as contempt of the Legislature when he failed to show up at an investigative hearing despite a subpoena.

Torres sued the Legislature over the subpoena.

In 2013, then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial stepped down after the CNMI House impeached him and just days before the start of his impeachment trial at the Senate on charges of corruption, felony, and neglect of duty.

Eight years later, Torres, 42, who was among senators who were supposed to put Fitial on an impeachment trial, is facing his own impeachment.

Torres described the investigations against him as an "expensive political show" which he said, "appeared to be used to settle a personal political score, is a farce and gross misuse of legislative power and authority."

"Let’s put this behind us and, rather than fight one another, work together to move our islands forward," he said, adding that the Legislature should focus on policy and solutions, and to leave formal charges of criminal misconduct to law enforcement and the courts.