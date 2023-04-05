A mixed martial arts fighter charged with attempted murder called witnesses to testify in the Superior Court of Guam as he and his defense counsel seek to have the case dismissed by invoking the castle doctrine.

In February 2022, Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez, an MMA fighter, was charged in connection with an altercation with another professional fighter, Joseph "Baby Joe" Taimanglo, at a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon. Alvarez allegedly hit Taimanglo with his car outside the club.

Since being charged with attempted murder, Alvarez has pleaded not guilty to the charge and in November 2022 filed a motion for dismissal by invoking the castle doctrine, which would make Alvarez immune from prosecution when using "defensive force."

Alvarez's defense counsel from the Arriola Law Firm argued in the motion that the Office of the Attorney General, when presenting the case to the grand jury in an attempt to indict Alvarez on the charge of attempted murder, not only should have applied the castle doctrine when presenting the charges, but also failed to provide exculpatory evidence that Alvarez was acting in self-defense when he allegedly hit Taimanglo.

To further argue for the dismissal, Alvarez's defense team called for an evidentiary hearing to allow witnesses, including Taimanglo, to testify about the incident, along with events leading up to the incident, that defense counsel argued led Alvarez to be fearful of Taimanglo.

The hearing began Monday morning and three witnesses were called. The hearing continued Tuesday afternoon before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III.

Witnesses

The first two men to testify were a bouncer at Trifecta, which consists of three bars under the same roof at Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon, and a friend of Alvarez who rode with the MMA fighter to the club and was in the car when Alvarez allegedly hit Taimanglo.

The bouncer, Bernard Mendiola, testified he responded to the altercation between Alvarez and Taimanglo and heard Taimanglo say "he wants to go check Roman for something that he owes him."

Mendiola then recalled seeing Taimanglo and his brother follow Alvarez to his car in the parking lot before Taimanglo was heard talking to and yelling at Alvarez, who was already in his car, and hitting one of the vehicle's windows before Alvarez drove off. Mendiola described seeing both Alvarez and Taimanglo attempt to avoid the collision.

The second witness to testify was Alvarez's friend, Brandon Aguon, who recalled while at the club seeing Taimanglo have Alvarez in a "chokehold or headlock" before Alvarez and Aguon left the club and went back to the car.

Aguon testified to trying to help calm down Alvarez, who Aguon believed "sustained some hits to the face." Aguon said he could not recall whether anyone approached the car while he sat in the passenger seat and Alvarez in the driver's seat until the car was in motion.

"Roman saw them walking closer or coming in between the other parked cars and was speeding up. And then, I believe, I saw Baby Joe walk off the median there. And that's when him and the car made contact," said Aguon.

Taimanglo takes the stand

On Tuesday, Taimanglo was called to the stand and testified to his side of the story, which started with Alvarez's attorney, William Brennan, asking Taimanglo about a debt Alvarez owed months prior to the incident.

Brennan's line of questioning subsequently addressed a text message exchange between Taimanglo and Alvarez that occurred days before the incident. Brennan asked whether Taimanglo had threatened Alvarez and gave a screenshot of the texts to Taimanglo, who said it was incomplete.

"Me saying and responding to what he said, that's not a threat," said Taimanglo, who added Alvarez was "disrespecting" and "provoking" him.

Although prosecutor Basil O'Mallan objected to asking questions about the text messages because they were incomplete, Lamorena allowed it only for the purpose of Brennan attempting to impeach Taimanglo as a witness.

Brennan and Taimanglo then went through the texts, which contained profane language, messages Taimanglo characterized as "jokes."

Taimanglo, when asked, addressed the evening of the incident and testified Alvarez "wobbled" up to Taimanglo in the club, talked in his ear and placed his head up against Taimanglo's shoulder and face. Taimanglo said he took the gesture as being a "takedown" and responded by trying to move Alvarez.

The men exited the club after the interaction, Taimanglo testified, and as Alvarez was walking to his car to leave Taimanglo attempted to talk to him.

"I was trying to ask him what's going on, ... and he ended up taking off," said Taimanglo, who said he wanted an apology from Alvarez.

Taimanglo further explained that after Alvarez left, he was leaving, too, and happened to be going in the same direction as Alvarez. He said he tried to follow up with him again, waving at him and knocking on his door, before Alvarez drove off.

"As they went around the parking lot, the engine revved and the speed picked up and I stood my ground, just by knowing that I'm right in anything that just went on and I just wanted to check if this kid's OK," Taimanglo said. "But what I remember after that is me waking up the next day."

Hearing continued

The hearing was set to continue after Taimanglo's testimony with Alvarez's father, Pete Alvarez, testifying about evidence not presented to the grand jury. The hearing, however, was continued after O'Mallan said he needed more time to prepare.

Lamorena gave O'Mallan more time and scheduled the next part of the hearing for 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

After the witness testimony, attorneys will be able to give oral arguments on the legal issues, despite O'Mallan often arguing between and during the witnesses' testimony that there was "no castle doctrine defense" for Alvarez.