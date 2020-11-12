Sen. Wil Castro has publicly stated he will vote for Robert Underwood in the runoff election for Guam delegate. Castro came in third place during the general election receiving 5,942 or 21% of the votes in the race for Guam's lone delegate seat to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Incumbent Michael San Nicolas earned the most votes with 13,000 or 45.9% of the votes. Underwood received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes. A runoff election is required when one candidate fails to receive 50% plus one vote needed for a victory.

Underwood broke the news of Castro’s support in a post on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“I called Senator Castro and asked if I could see him about his platform and his ideas. He is clearly passionate about stronger regional partnerships and the need to explore unique ways to be of greater service to Guam veterans. I am committed to seeing these initiatives implemented if elected," Underwood stated.

"I want to thank him for his personal time gi kusinan sanhiyong. He is a bright and engaging statesman whose energy and ideas should be harnessed for our island’s benefit. And he told me that he was going to vote for me,” wrote Underwood.

Castro confirmed that Underwood visited him Tuesday night.

“We had a very meaningful conversation in the kusinan sanhiyong,” wrote Castro, referring to the conversation in his outdoor kitchen. “Based upon my personal relationship with him for over two decades, respect for his experience and the high regard we had for each other during the campaign, I gave him my vote this runoff election. I am certain he will represent us well in the next congressional term in Washington D.C."

In a comment sent to The Guam Daily Post, Castro, a Republican, said the decision to support one Democrat over another is nonpartisan.

“I don’t want to make this partisan or even seem as electioneering. Because it’s neither. I was asked for my vote and I gave it as one member of our community. I respect both candidates and wish them both well,” Castro stated.

San Nicolas thanks Castro

San Nicolas reacted to the news that his former opponent is now backing his current opponent with a statement.

“We thank Senator Castro for his service and trust he has his reasons for his decision. We encourage all of the people of Guam to vote safely,” stated San Nicolas.