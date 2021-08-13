A man accused in the disappearance and killing of Michael Castro, 27, along with a separate shooting in Agana Heights is set to answer today to the criminal charges filed against in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, will appear before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison to be arraigned in the two cases.

One indictment formally charged Moore with aggravated murder and murder, each with a special allegation of the use of a deadly weapon.

Moore currently remains out of jail under house arrest on $1 million bail.

His co-defendant, Troy Ryan Damian, 32, has since pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and murder charges.

In June, Damian allegedly bragged to someone who ultimately became a source of information for authorities that he and Moore had killed Castro, according to the prosecution in court documents. An acquaintance of Moore, Castro went missing late last year and his vehicle was later found in a locked compound owned by a business being run by the defendant's father.

Damian also allegedly told the source that he and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed.