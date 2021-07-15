A man accused in a shooting in Agana Heights that sent at least one person to the hospital last October was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, was indicted on charges of two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

Moore is also accused in the killing of Michael Jose Castro. An indictment hasn't been handed down against him in that case.

According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2020, the driver of a black Ford F-150 drove by the Agana Heights basketball court and his passenger shot an unnamed victim above the right knee. The victim was taken by a friend to the front gate of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam with a gunshot wound.

Multiple witnesses have told investigators that Moore drives an F-150 and possesses a .38-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

Neither firearm is registered in Moore's name, documents state.

In April 2021, the person shot in Agana Heights initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn't sure. The victim reportedly told police he believes another man was the intended target in the shooting, because the man had stolen money from Moore.

Court documents state that man admitted to authorities he had stolen money from Moore, adding that Moore confronted him at the gym prior to the shooting. He also told officers that another man, who was confirmed to be a source of information to authorities, was in the passenger seat of the Ford F-150. He believes that source was the alleged shooter.

The source admitted to using Moore's .45-caliber handgun, while Moore had the .38-caliber, documents state.

Moore was ordered to have no contact with any of the witnesses or victims in the Agana Heights shooting.

Moore has since posted a $1.1 million bail in both the Agana Heights shooting and the Castro murder case. He is under electronic monitoring and was ordered not to leave his residence without informing authorities, Post files state.