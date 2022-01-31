DEAN'S LIST: Kristina Lynn Partisala Catague, a student pharmacist at the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, was named to the fall 2020, spring 2021, and fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Texas at Tyler. She is also a recipient of the Dean’s Fellow Scholarship, the John and Marsha Nelson Endowed Scholarship, and the Lane Brunner Scholarship in Pharmacy. She is the daughter of Cris and Erlinda Catague of Sinajana. Catague is also a summa cum laude bio-med graduate of the University of Guam. She is the only student from Guam to receive this honor for the past three semesters. She is also the president-elect of the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists, UT Tyler chapter. To qualify for the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy dean's list, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a GPA of at least 3.75. Photo courtesy of Kristina Catague