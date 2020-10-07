Catholic and private cemeteries will be closed on All Souls Day due to pandemic

The island's Catholic and private cemeteries will be closed on All Souls' Day, according to a joint press release.

These include:

• Pigo in Anigua

• Holy Cross in Togcha, Yona

• Mount Carmel in Agat

• Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada

• Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona

• Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona

Gates will be physically closed to visitors on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and on All Souls' Day Nov. 2. Gates will reopen on Nov. 3.

Further, all traditional All Souls’ Day Masses at each cemetery are cancelled.

Instead, the Agana Cathedral, Basilica will offer a live-streamed Mass, with Responso, at noon on Monday, Nov. 2. You can watch on-line at www.aganacathedral.org and on Facebook/Agana Cathedral.

Minimizing the virus spread

The press release was signed by representatives from the Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada; Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills; Yona Catholic Cemeteries of Guam; and Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.

Representatives of the Catholic and private cemeteries said the closure is an effort to protect the island community from the potential spread of COVID-19. The Catholic and private cemeteries on Guam met and reached a joint consensus to close cemeteries with the hopes they can help residents "avoid large crowds congregating at cemeteries on All Souls’ Day weekend and potentially spread the COVID-19 virus at an unprecedented rate."

"We recommend that you plan your cemetery visit before Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 or after Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020," representatives stated.

"We share with you the pain of not being able to visit your loved ones on this special day. This was not an easy decision for us to make. However, we value everyone’s health more than anything else. Instead of going to the cemeteries on All Souls’ Day this year, we urge you to set aside time together as a family in your homes, to light a candle, offer prayers and share your recollections of those who have gone on before us. Their memories can bind us closer together."