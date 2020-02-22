Catholic Church granted more time in bankruptcy court to finalize plan

The Archdiocese of Agana has received an extension of its deadline to finalize a confirmation plan that would settle its pending clergy sex abuse lawsuits.

Parties in the archdiocese's bankruptcy case appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday. Tydingco-Gatewood extended the Catholic Church’s time to submit the plan from March to May 16 with the expectation that a consensual resolution will be accepted by July 16.

Ford Elsaesser, a bankruptcy attorney for the archdiocese, told the court via teleconference the case “cries out for more mediation.” He hopes to have the case go back before mediator U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris.

Elsaesser told the court attorneys' fees in the case have added up to $1.6 million, so far.

“The plan has missing pieces that include how we are going to treat future claims,” said Elsaesser. “It is a safeguard to resolve the case.”

The request had others concerned, including Edwin Caldie, with Stinson LLP, who is on the Committee of Unsecured Creditors. He told the court there was no cause to grant the extension, adding that mediation is already in progress.

Curtis Ching, with the Office of the U.S. Trustee, told the court via video conference that no further extension would be appropriate or necessary.

Iain Macdonald, who is with the Bank of Guam, said the archdiocese’s failure to present a plan by next month’s initial deadline is grounds for dismissal.

“We don’t see any harm in extending,” Elsaesser said.

The Archdiocese of Agana has been selling off assets – with the exception of churches, schools and cemeteries – as it faces more than 220 sexual abuse lawsuits that seek more than $1 billion in damages.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in January 2019.