Catholic church services continue in parking lots, online during PCOR1

Catholic church Masses will be held in parking lots and will continue online during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Priests will temporarily celebrate Masses at the different Catholic churches throughout the island in parking lots and via live streaming starting this Sunday, August 16.

“The celebration of the Mass is the most essential endeavor known to the human race,” Archbishop Michael Byrnes emphasized in a brief message to fellow clergymen Saturday morning.

On Friday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the island will transition into PCOR 1, which goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

“Archdiocesan officials spoke directly and respectfully with Governor Leon Guerrero today and communicated, among other things, the Church’s absolute need to continue celebrating Mass at our parishes, at the very least, in parking lots using speaker systems and Internet live streaming,” the press release from the Archdiocese stated.

“The celebration of the Holy Eucharist is not a form of entertainment. It is not a type of social activity nor a pastime. Gathering in Communion with Jesus Christ, the author of all life, is essential to the life and soul of the Catholic Church and its people, who together comprise the Church.”

Catholic Church officials noted that the celebration of the Holy Eucharist is vital to the life and soul of the Church.

“It is essential to all Catholics because it nourishes and sustains us. Most importantly, beyond our earthly bodies, partaking in the celebration of Holy Mass is essential to sanctifying our souls so that we be united with God in his Kingdom of Heaven for all eternity.”

Church officials noted that priests, staff and volunteers of the 26 parishes have stringently followed all protocols and procedures that ensure the safety of all Mass attendees and the celebrants. These precautions will continue.