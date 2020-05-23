Archbishop Michael Byrnes said the celebration of Holy Mass will be held inside churches on the weekend of Pentecost Sunday, May 30-31.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic is quite fluid, opening of our churches would be contingent on no major outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the near future,” Byrnes said in a written statement. “With utmost prudence, Masses would be celebrated with our churches not exceeding 50 percent capacity and following strict distancing between Mass attendees. The faithful will also be kindly required to wear masks.”

He said this weekend, May 23-24, priests will proceed as planned, celebrating Masses with the faithful attending in their cars in parish parking lots.

“I ask everyone’s support in giving our pastors and their staff adequate time to prepare their churches for resumption of indoor Masses the following Sunday. We shall update everyone in a few days,” Byrnes stated.

“We agree with President Trump that houses of worship and the activities of faith and worship that take place within the sacred walls are vital to numerous human beings. Our Archdiocese will continue to work with our government and health officials to keep our entire island safe from the COVID-19 virus that has changed our world. Most of all, we shall be guided by our loving God who is all wise in his care and providence of his children.”