Catholic Church to hold Mass in parking lots

The Archdiocese of Agana will be resuming Mass services, though not in the pews of the churches but in the parking lots.

During the reconsecration Mass on Saturday, Archbishop Michael Byrnes said priests will be working diligently through this week to set up Mass at those churches where it’s feasible.

“I just wanted to make this little announcement that we have not only the good news of the Santa Marian Kåmalen traveling the island, but in this coming week we will have the opportunity in the parishes for which it is possible to have Mass, congregate in a parking lot, and to receive communion from their cars,” he said.

Tony Diaz, spokesman for the archdiocese, said more details will be made available in the next couple of days.

Byrnes’ announcement follows a request from Father Paul Gofigan to Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey to hold Mass in church parking lots. The church had asked to be allowed to conduct drive-up confessions in open spaces and Mass in parish parking lots with loudspeakers while practicing social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment.

The director disapproved of the recommendations and noted the number of COVID-19 cases “continues to rise” and “DPHSS aims to eliminate the further spread of COVID-19 among our community.”

As of 6 p.m. May 2, Guam had 145 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 131 patients having recovered and five deaths. In the last week or so, including mass testing at various villages, new cases of the respiratory illness have been at zero or one a day.

On Saturday, Byrnes said the church has “a set of protocols that we think satisfies the appropriate social distancing and making sure that all our protocols are in line with what is prudent in this time of coronavirus.”

“And we’re doing this in cooperation with the Department of Public Health and just wanted to acknowledge that as the church we have a strong desire to be partners with our government, recognizing that we have an extraordinary responsibility to see that our efforts in the church don’t become an instance of widening the scope of infection here on the island,” the archbishop added.