Catholic parishioners will see an ease in health and safety measures in place at churches across the island, as the Archdiocese of Agana announced an update to health protocols affecting liturgical practices.

The update by the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission essentially returned the parishes to “normal, pre-pandemic standards," the archdiocese said in a notice posted on Facebook and shared with island media.

The easing of restrictions affects services, sacraments and practices such as reconciliation, also known as confession, confirmation, Holy Communion and Holy Matrimony.

According to the archdiocese, the update also reinstates pre-pandemic rules for wake services, including for the viewing and paying respects inside churches "as we honor our deceased loved ones."

A parishioner of San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot, who asked not to be named, told The Guam Daily she "doesn’t mind" the return to “normal.”

“With me, some of the practices, it will be all right, but, as far as the mask is concerned, I will still do it and I will still keep distancing. I really don’t mind them going back to the old ways, but I will protect myself as an individual because we are not totally free from this coronavirus yet,” the parishioner said.

The parishioner is an elderly woman, who is in the category of island residents at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. She said she would like to see some safety measures continued.

“When it comes to the blessing, our priest doesn’t sprinkle out the water like he did before, but if they do that, I don’t mind that one, ... but as far as going into the church and making the sign of the cross, normally you dip into the Holy Water, that can stop for a while until later on,” the parishioner said.

Vicar General Romeo Convocar, on behalf of Archbishop Michael Byrnes, thanked members of the Catholic community for their support and adherence to restrictions through the pandemic, which he said "helped keep our community safe these past two years."

He also encouraged the island's Catholic faithful to continue following remaining health guidance, including "those communicated by your respective parish priests and parish office staff."

"While these protocols signal a return to a pre-pandemic standards for the most part, please also continue to practice diligence regarding health practices and note safeguards that remain in effect or are highly encouraged,” Convocar said.

The parishioner told the Post that even after the changes, she would continue to be cautious when attending church, as a personal choice. And although her church will be one of many back to pre-pandemic practices, she will limit contact with fellow parishioners.

“With me, I never really drink the wine, even before the pandemic. I just never had that practice of taking that wine," she said, while laughing, later adding, "I was never comfortable from the very beginning of receiving the wine because many people drink from the same cup. Even my own kids, I like to drink on my own cup."