Catholic Churches share All Souls' Day Mass schedules

REMEMBERING: Flowers and flags are placed alongside grave markers at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti on Thursday, Oct. 8. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

While most local cemeteries will be closed on All Souls' Day to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, the Archdiocese of Agana shared the schedules of Masses for All Souls’ Day for churches that submitted them. All services will be held Nov. 2, unless otherwise noted.

The Veterans Cemetery will be open on All Souls' Day as it falls under the federal government.

Most churches offer limited seating for indoor Mass but also are offering parking lot Mass and virtual Mass.

Catholic church officials remind the community to follow instructions at their church, whether attending Mass in the parking lot from vehicles or in church.

Residents also are reminded to stay home if they aren’t feeling well and are urged to wear masks and follow social distance protocols inside the churches and sanitize hands upon entering the churches. Mass attendance will be restricted to no more than 50 percent of the church capacity, officials noted.

• Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña: Noon, Monday. Also, Eucharistic Celebration will be shared on the parish website: aganacathedral.org and Facebook.com/aganacathedral.

• Our Lady of Purification, Maina: 8 a.m. Also, there will be no evening Mass.

• Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights: 9 a.m. Only 50 persons will be allowed for indoor Mass. Tented patio and parking lot audio system for overflow will be available.

• Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat: 8 a.m. for indoor and parking lot Mass. All Souls' Day Mass will also be live streamed. There will be no Mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

• San Vicente/San Roque Catholic Church, Barrigada: 8 a.m. church parking lot Mass and 6 p.m. inside the church.

• Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago: 6:30 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

• Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. All Masses will be held in the upper church. The morning Masses will be broadcast and live-streamed on the parish Facebook page.

• St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo: Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan: Indoors Mass at 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

• San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj: 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao: All Souls' Nine-day Novena for the Dead will be live on Facebook at 7:30 a.m. All Souls' Day Masses in church, in parking lot, live on Facebook and Instagram: 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo: 6:30 a.m.

• San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita: 6:30 a.m. (Chamorro) & 6:30 p.m. (English)

• St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in church and parking lot Masses

• San Miguel Parish, Talofofo: 5 p.m. for Mass inside church, front canopies, and parking lot.

• St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 6 p.m. All Masses will be live streamed on Facebook.

• Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto: 6 a.m. - Holy Mass 5:30 p.m. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass. All Prayers and Masses are also available on the church's YouTube channel.

• Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon: 6 p.m. in church only

• San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac: 8 a.m. at Mayor’s Office area

• Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo: 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo: 6 a.m. (CHamoru), 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m

• St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona: 8 a.m.